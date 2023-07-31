CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — You may have heard the phrase “once in a Blue Moon” before, but what does this actually mean? Well, this month you’ll be able to see for yourself.

For those who don’t know, a Blue Moon is when a second full moon happens in the same month, a somewhat rare occasion. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the first full moon in August is known as the Sturgeon Moon and will rise on Tuesday, Aug. 1, giving plenty of time for another moon to follow it a month later.

Unfortunately, the peak illumination for the Sturgeon Moon is at 2:32 p.m., meaning that the moon will not be visible in West Virginia at its peak. However, the moon can still be seen just fine Tuesday evening and is bound to look spectacular.

August’s Blue Moon will rise on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and reach peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. This Blue Moon will be the first to occur since 2021, according to EarthSky, with the next one not set to happen until May of 2026.

Both the Sturgeon Moon and its subsequent Blue Moon will be the latest in a line of four consecutive Supermoons; being the second and third respectively, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The Blue Moon will also be the largest Supermoon of 2023, being only 222,043 miles from Earth, which is a lot closer than it sounds.

So while a Blue Moon occurring may be interesting by itself, what does folklore have to say about it? Like our previous moons, various communities and cultures have given each moon its own name and meaning, so what’s up with these two?

Sturgeon Moon

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Sturgeon Moon’s name mainly refers to the giant sturgeon that can be caught in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain during this time of year. The origin of the name itself is not stated, but the name for this moon likely developed in North America or perhaps Western Europe.

Another name for this moon is the Flying Up Moon, used by the Cree people and referring to the time of year when young birds are finally ready to leave the nest and fly.

Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe), Harvest Moon (Dakota) and Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe) are other Native American names for the moon and refer to the idea that August is the time to start gathering crops. Another food-related name comes in the Black Cherries Moon which the Assiniboine people used to discern when chokecherries became ripe.

Some early pictures of the Sturgeon Moon can be seen below, submitted by 12 News viewer Stephanie Skidmore.

(Photo credit: Stephanie Skidmore)

Blue Moon

This moon is a rare oddity, as the phrase implies. If this moon were to rise two days later we would be calling it the Harvest Moon for September, one of the more commonly known moon names. But with the Blue Moon comes a shift in monthly appearances and now the monthly full moon will be at the end of the month instead of the beginning, slowly creeping earlier and earlier until another blue moon appears and the cycle starts over.

But where does the name Blue Moon come from? According to Britannica, the term comes from a 16th-century expression “the Moon is blue,” meaning that it was impossible. Another origin stems from the eruption of Krakatoa in Indonesia when people worldwide reported seeing strangely colored sunsets and a Moon that appeared to be blue. Rather than being an impossibility, the phrase “once in a Blue Moon” began to be adopted to mean a rarity rather than an impossibility.