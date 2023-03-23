CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Spring has officially arrived in the Mountain State. Warmer weather and blooming flowers are bound to be giving the West Virginia hills some new life, bringing migrating hummingbirds back to the region.

According to WildBirdScoop, Hummingbirds typically arrive in West Virginia in late March, right around the start of spring. Their arrival can vary based on the conditions of the region and typically varies year by year.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are the most common in the region, the males typically return first to establish a territory for the females who will return a couple of weeks later. Breeding season for the birds begins in June.

Hummingbirds are typically found anywhere there’s an abundance of flowers. According to thespruce.com, brightly colored blooms are preferred by hummingbirds with red flowers being their primary preference if you want to spot them in the wild. These plants are also popular among other local pollinators such as bees and butterflies so expect to see a few of them flying around as well.

However, if you’d like to bring the birds to you, there are plenty of ways to create a habitable home for your flying friends. WildBirdScoop says that one of the keys to creating a garden that is friendly to summer-staying and migrating birds is gardening organically. It’s also recommended to avoid using netting and if possible, keeping cats indoors.

Gardens that are the most attractive to hummingbirds include plants like Bee Balm, Buckeye, Cardinal Flower and Coral Honeysuckle. Store-bought feeders usually share bright colors with some of these flowers, making them a beacon to potential birds. However, while these feeders may be good at attracting attention, it’s recommended to provide natural sustenance to any takers through native plants if you can.