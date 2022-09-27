CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A temporary bridge that will reopen a route to several West Virginia tourism destinations will be installed starting next week, according to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The Laneville Bridge, which provides access to several local communities and is on the main route to the Dolly Sods Wilderness in Tucker County, closed in July after safety concerns were discovered. Since then, crews have been working to build a temporary replacement. According to the release, the installation of the temporary bridge is set to begin the first week of October, and the WVDOT hopes to open the bridge on Nov. 1.

The temporary bridge will restore access to local communities until a permanent bridge can be built, and while it also reopens the main Dolly Sods access route, tourists and non-local travelers should still bypass the area. Heavy construction traffic is expected on Forest Road 19, and drivers should expect to see more trucks on Laneville Road during the project. The WVDOT release also noted that there is equipment along the side of the road, causing limited parking in the area. Those traveling to Dolly Sods can still use an alternate route through Seneca Rocks.

Visitors with questions about travel suggestions and alternative trails can contact the Forest Service’s Petersburg office at 304-257-4488.

Laneville temporary bridge construction progress (Courtesy: WVDOT)

The WVDOH will design a permanent bridge after the temporary bridge is constructed. The new bridge will be built downstream of the existing span with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.