CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although a snap of cold weather and the first snow in West Virginia’s lowlands signaled the beginning of winter weather this week, there are still a few places in the state where the fall colors are still peaking through the snowflakes.

According to the West Virginia Fall Foliage update released Wednesday, fall color is still widespread in the Metro Valley and Hatfield-McCoy Mountain regions of the state, from the state capital in Charleston down to Mercer County.

“As we are nearing the end of one of the best fall foliage seasons we have had in the last 10 years, I would encourage everyone to get out this weekend to enjoy the beautiful colors before it’s too late,” said Division of Forestry Director Jeremy Jones. “We should be seeing peak color throughout our southern coalfields, so a ride on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails or a hike at one of our state parks or forests would provide a great opportunity to see great colors.”

The weather is expected to warm back up before the weekend, so if you’re looking for one last fall activity, WV Tourism recommends:

Driving along the Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston

Hiking the historic Sunrise Carriage Trail in Charleston

Spending time in Ritter Park in Huntington

Utilizing the 18 miles of footpaths in Chief Logan State Park

Going off-roading in the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system

A stop at Campbell and Mash Fork Falls on the West Virginia Waterfall Trail in Camp Creek State Park

“If you’re itching to take advantage of fall in the Mountain State, there’s still time! Get outside with your family and friends this weekend to soak up every last minute of autumn in Almost Heaven,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.