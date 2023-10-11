CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Peak fall foliage it starting to move to the lower elevations or north central West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s weekly fall foliage update, high elevation areas in the Potomac Highlands that began peaking last week are still great for viewing. And with the move toward cooler fall temperatures, the leaf changes are also moving down the mountains.

Places like Lost River State Park, Audra State Park, Coopers Rock State Forest and Valley Falls State Park will all be great for leaf peeping this week.

(Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Tourism)

If you’re looking for specific sites to visit, WV Tourism recommends:

Cranny Crow Rock in Lost River State Park

The Alum Creek and Cave Trail in Audra State Park

Bickle Knob Observation Tower

Sandstone Cliffs at Coopers Rock State Forest

Mon River Rail Trail in Monongalia and Marion counties

Valley Falls at Valley Falls State Park

If you’re looking to take a colorful fall drive, WV Tourism recommends:

Scenic Highway Route 250 over Cheat Mountain

Corridor H U.S. Route 48

For more inspiration, AllTrails, is offering six month of AllTrail+, which lets users download trail maps offline and other features, to “dedicated fans of Almost Heaven.” Sign up here.