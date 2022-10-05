CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of Tourism has mapped out the best places to see fall at its best.

Predominantly eastern and central (closer to eastern) West Virginia will experience peak fall foliage in early October. By mid-October, almost all of central West Virginia will also have peak foliage views.

For early October, here are all the places in West Virginia to see fall foliage at its peak.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism’s 2022 estimated peak fall foliage map. Credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Pendleton

Greenbrier

Pocahontas

Grant Webster

Barbour

Upshur

Taylor

Preston

Parts of Monongalia, Marion, Nicholas and Mineral counties may also see some of the best fall colors of the year in early October.

Consider visiting…

Audra State Park – Split by Middle Fork River, this scenic park offers a great place for family picnics and leisure hiking with friends. At 2.7 miles long, the Alum Creek and Cave Trail is rated an easy hike with a boardwalk that winds directly below the Alum Cave overhang. From there, visitors can enjoy the calming tranquility of the Middle Fork River and capture breathtaking photographs.

Beartown State Park – With minimal development since its establishment in 1970, visitors can become one with nature due to the preservation of natural beauty. Named Beartown by residents for the cave-like openings in the rocks, Beartown has many deep, narrow that look like streets in a small town. The main attraction is Beartown’s half-mile boardwalk for sightseeing.

Cooper’s Rock State Forest – There isn’t “Almost Heaven” without the iconic Cooper’s Rock views. Located just off I-68, about 13 miles from Morgantown, the park features canyon overlooks, historical sites, picnic shelters, 50 miles of hiking and biking trails, sandstone cliffs for climbing and bouldering, cross-country ski terrain, a lake perfect for reeling in trout and a nearby river for rafting.

With 21 hiking trails and most notable – the giant Rock that overlooks Morgantown with easy access – Cooper’s rock is a destination for anyone.