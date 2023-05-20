CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The weather has reached what most would consider to be an optimal point between hot and cold as well as sunny and wet. Because of this, it’s the perfect time of year to take the family out for some nice flower picking. Here are some of the farms around the region, listed by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, that let you do just that.

FernFaye Farm – Fairmont, W.Va.

FernFaye Farm is a family-run farm in Fairmont that features 100 acres of land specifically for visitors to come and enjoy the flowers. According to the farm’s website, the owners are passionate about land conservation, protecting the environment and gardening. Visitation to this farm is available by appointment only and they also feature several other services such as bouquet arrangements and photography sessions.

Sweet Violet Farm – LeRoy, W.Va.

Sweet Violet Farm, named after owner Violet, is a farm in Jackson County that grows specialty-cut flowers for customers to come view and purchase. According to the farm’s website, on top of just coming down to pick out your own flowers from the market, customers are also able to purchase a “Garden Share.” A Garden Share provides early access to the farm on Saturdays before the new batch is available, as well as the ability to pick up flowers at anytime and access to the owner’s private farm. More details can be found here.

Stone House Lavender – Fairmont, W.Va.

Named after the Stone House built in 1850, the Stone House Lavender Farm and Barn is a prime place for photoshoots, weddings and flowers. The farm features fields of bright lavender and was created by two siblings who wanted to spruce up the old family farmland by planting a half acre of lavender flowers. These flowers have also allowed the owners to prop up a “Lavender Market” where they sell various bath and body products using the extracts of their flowers. With this being repurposed farmland, the farm also features a small group of livestock nearby that guests can come and see as well. For more information, click here.