CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Next month, 75 teams will travel across West Virginia using only backroads as a part of the 24 Hours of Appalachia: Run for the Hills fundraiser. For those not participating, but still want to watch, the event’s organizer—Backroads of Appalachia—has released a list of locations where you can see drivers in action.

Backroads of Appalachia posted a list of locations and times to its Facebook page based on when it believes teams will be driving through each location along the statewide route. However, the group admitted that the times may not be exact and plans to run the route themselves soon to get a more accurate assessment.

The list of locations and times can be found below:

The event, while being a fun challenge for off-road drivers, is meant to be a fundraiser to raise money for the Children’s Home Society of WV. Backroads of Appalachia requests that any spectators remain respectful of other people’s property while watching.

Using backroads, the entire trip is slated to take about 24 hours. If you were to drive to each location listed using the fastest route possible, Google Maps says that it would take roughly half the time, 12 hours and 19 minutes.