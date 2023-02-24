CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For National Invasive Species Awareness Week, New River Gorge National Park & Preserve is highlighting some of West Virginia’s most beautiful native species and ways that you can help protect them.

The candy darter is one of West Virginia’s most interesting and colorful fish. Known for their red stripes and blue and white bodies, candy darters are found only in West Virginia’s Gauley, New and Greenbrier Rivers and their watersheds, but a different kind of darter that was introduced to their area is diluting their unique color.

According to National Park Service, candy darters and the more northern variegate darters were separated by Kanawha Falls, giving them each a distinct area away from each other. However, the variegate darters have now moved into the candy darters’ area, and because they are able to breed with each other—creating what is called hybrid darters—the candy darter is at risk of losing its distinct colors within a few generations. See the difference between candy, variegate and hybrid darters on the National Park Service website.

So how did the invasive variegate get into the candy darters’ area? The New River Gorge said that fishermen might be the cause; they likely used variegate as live bait and released them into the formerly candy darter only area, causing hybridization to become a major threat to the candy darter.

“Variegate darters were introduced above Kanawha Falls in the 1990s, likely from unused bait being released into the river. While it might seem harmless, releasing unused bait instead of throwing it away can have serious impacts on our endangered candy darters. Always remember to throw unused bait in the trash!” said the park.

In 2012, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service designated 368 miles of streams in West Virginia and Virginia as critical habitats for the candy darter. For more information about what you can do to protect candy darters, click here.