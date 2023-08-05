CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of West Virginia’s most popular outdoor opportunities has the chance to be claimed by three lucky campers.

According to WVstateparks.com, outdoorsmen have the chance to win a one-night stay in the 65-foot Thorny Mountain Fire Tower at Seneca State Forest just by booking a camping trip on the website between July 26 and Dec. 31, with stays valid from Sept. 12-14.

Winners of the give-away will be announced on Aug. 31.

That last time the tower was a part of give-away was in 2015, shortly after it was renovated for tourist lodging.

Built in 1930 as lodging for Greenbrier Valley rangers looking out for fires, the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower is now a popular spot for those who want to connect with nature without needing to pitch a tent. The attraction was even featured in National Geographic’s “10 places to embrace the wild without pitching a tent.” As such, it is often booked well into the next year.