CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The winners of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ second annual Monster Trout Contest were announced on Wednesday.

Anglers who caught a tagged monster trout following the WVDNR’s two weeks of fall stockings in October had until Nov. 17 to submit a photo of their catch with the tag number to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia state Park or Cabela’s prize package.

In a press release, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the winners of this year’s contest were:

Jamie Holbrook of Hyndman, Pa. (Grand Prize Winner)

James Moran of White Sulphur Springs, Greenbrier County

Louie Nickelson of Romney, Hampshire County

Paul Phillips of Fairmont, Marion County

Victoria Appold of Petersburg, Grant County

Jeffrey Myers of Aurora, Preston County

This month, the WVDNR conducted a pilot program in the Elk River in Webster County to evaluate the economic impact of rainbow trout stocking in the area. An additional 750 rainbow trout will be stocked in the usual stocking locations in the Elk River in Webster County in December, the release said.

Fishing licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.