WV Attorney General objects to Potomac River dam removal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the past several years, officials in Cumberland, Md. have been discussing plans for a $15 million river park along the North Branch of the Potomac River. Proposals include lowering or removing the Blue Bridge Dam, which sits below the bridge that connects Cumberland to Ridgeley, W.Va., and building docks, a whitewater course and a trail.

The Cumberland City Council voted in October 2021 to seek ownership of the dam and officials are hoping for work on the park to being in spring 2023, according to published reports in the Cumberland Times-News.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, issued a statement voicing his objections to the State of Maryland for “purposely ignoring the questions, concerns and input of West Virginia when it decided, unilaterally, to remove all or part of the Blue Bridge Dam.”

The dam is currently “used by West Virginia residents and tourists who rely on upstream water for a recreation area and other state residents who own property downstream of the dam, citizens whose lives, livelihood and property may be adversely impacted by future flooding if the dam is removed,” said Morrisey’s statement.

“I am asking the members who represent West Virginia on the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin to oppose the removal of the dam,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The Commission should cooperate with the stakeholders and property owners as to the use, conservation and development of the river’s water and associated land resources.”

Because both West Virginia and Maryland are signatory bodies of the Interstate Commission and because the dam is located on the Potomac River, it is Morrisey’s contention that the project is within the Commission’s jurisdiction, he said.

“In addition, the Attorney General is requesting that Maryland fulfill its obligation to cooperate with its West Virginia neighbors by working with all stakeholders and property owners who live both upstream and downstream of the dam to determine its future,” the statement went on to read.

The Blue Bridge Dam was constructed by the United States Army Corps of Engineers as a flood control device in the 1940s and 1950s. The dam was put in place in the aftermath of the St. Patrick’s Day flood of 1936, which caused damages estimated at $3 million to the Cumberland area. The City of Ridgeley contributed funds toward the construction of the dam, Morrisey said.