MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Botanic Garden will be hosting its third annual West Virginia Botanic Garden Day next month featuring several spring-themed family-friendly activities.

According to the garden’s website, the event is set to feature crafts and activities, including a pressed flower craft led by the Wow Factory. The event will also feature a tour of the garden, a follow-along dance experience led by Umbrella Arts and a live performance from Sabor Latino, a Latin musical group from Morgantown.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the T&L Hotdog and Hill & Hollow food trucks. Picnicking is also permitted on the event lawn if you wish to bring your own food.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 13 and will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the West Virginia Botanic Garden in Morgantown off of Tyrone Rd. Admission is free.