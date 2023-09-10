FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the West Virginia State Wildlife Center will hold a weekend of fun from Sept. 15-16.

According to a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) release, the event will feature games, crafts, live music, free cake and even an appearance from French Creek Freddie, while the first 100 people to visit on Saturday will receive a free pepperoni roll. A complete schedule can be found here.

“The State Wildlife Center has been an incredible educational resource for the past century and I’m excited to see even more West Virginia residents and visitors learn about our state’s abundant wildlife species and their importance to our heritage and ecosystem,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “I want to encourage folks to visit this remarkable place and help us celebrate 100 years of the West Virginia State Wildlife Center.”

To honor its history, the WVDNR unveiled a new State Wildlife Center logo, complete with “vibrant colors, modern typography and natural elements that represent some of West Virginia’s most iconic wildlife species, such as white-tailed deer, turkey and black bear,” the release said.

West Virginia State Wildlife Center logo and otters (Courtesy of WVDNR)

“As we look to the next 100 years, the WVDNR remains committed to fostering a profound appreciation for our native species and promoting responsible stewardship of their delicate ecosystems so future generations can continue to marvel at the wonders of West Virginia’s diverse flora and fauna,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said.

The WVDNR also announced annual passes for the State Wildlife Center, which can be purchased online.

The State Wildlife Center is open from April 1 to Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the WVDNR website.