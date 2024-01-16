CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) has updated its West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory for 2024 after lower levels of harmful chemicals like mercury and selenium were found in some fish in certain West Virginia waters.

According to a release from the DH, the consumption limit for select fish caught in the Upper Mud Reservoir waters has been changed to “one meal a week” due to detected selenium—which can be toxic to humans. This limit is advised for largemouth bass, white crappie, bluegill and green sunfish.

The release said that low levels of chemicals such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), mercury, dioxin and selenium have been found in some fish from certain West Virginia waters, all of which can be toxic to humans. The release did not specify which fish or waters the other chemicals were found in.

The DH partners with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) each year to ensure that the advisory is up to date with current fish-related data.

The release emphasized that the West Virginia Sport Fish Consumption Advisory should not be viewed as a law or regulation. It instead should be seen as help for anglers and their families who are deciding where to fish, what fish to eat, how often to eat them and how to prepare them.

For a full list of consumption recommendations, click here.