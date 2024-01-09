CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge announced Tuesday that it has halted sign-ups for its free seed program.

The 2024 program opened just a week ago on Jan. 2, meaning this year’s program ran out of spots even faster than last year when the sign-ups were closed after two weeks.

This year’s challenge is more than just free seeds, and even those who missed the sign-up period can participate to help win grant funding for their county.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Grow This announced that it is “moving to the next part of the mission.” It said the first challenge of the 2024 Grow This Throwdown involves creating county “Throwdown teams.” Five specialists are needed per team, and teams that assemble and fill out a survey here will receive 1,000 points for their county.

This Facebook video explains the five specialists and what is expected of them, so you can see if you want to lead your county Throwdown. “Mr. Grow This,” @Basil Gardener on Facebook, should also be added to any Throwdown team Facebook groups.

For more information about this year’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, following the challenge on social media.