WV ski resort named to another ‘best of’ list

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Over the last several months, several ski resorts in West Virginia have appeared on some different “best of” and “top” lists.

Now there is another one to add to the list.

In an article on themanual.com, Snowshoe Mountain Resort was listed as one of “The 8 Best Ski Resorts on the East Coast.”

The article points to Snowshoe’s reliable snowfall and it’s three different ski areas, including the expert Cupp Run in the Western Territory, as to why it was included on the list.

Courtesy of Snowshoe Mountain Resort

The other seven resorts listed are all in Maine, New York and Vermont.

In November 2021, Snowshoe was ranked, by realtor.com, as the third most affordable ski town in the U.S.

Then in December 2021, USA Today listed Tucker County’s White Grass Ski Touring Center as one of the 10 best cross-country ski resorts in North America. White Grass, and two New Hampshire facilities, were the only three resorts on the East Coast, on that ranking.