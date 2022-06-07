SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), 9,366 turkeys were harvested in West Virginia during the 2022 spring gobbler season, a 7.6 percent decrease from last year’s 10,134 birds.
The 2022 harvest was also 13.8 percent below the five-year average (10,864) and 11.3 percent below the ten-year average (10,556).
The two-day youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total harvest, 366 birds on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.
According to the data:
- DNR Districts 2 and 4 reported harvest increases. (+119) and (+204) respectively.
- Districts 5 and 6 saw the biggest declines. (-309) and (-383) respectively.
- District 1 harvested the most birds (2,066).
- The top five counties with the highest turkey harvests were:
- Preston (357)
- Mingo (351)
- Greenbrier (321)
- Jackson (309)
- Monroe (295)