SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), 9,366 turkeys were harvested in West Virginia during the 2022 spring gobbler season, a 7.6 percent decrease from last year’s 10,134 birds.

The 2022 harvest was also 13.8 percent below the five-year average (10,864) and 11.3 percent below the ten-year average (10,556).

The two-day youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total harvest, 366 birds on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

According to the data: