SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Turkey hunting returns to the Mountain State beginning this weekend with the annual two-day youth season, per the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR).

The two-day youth season takes place from April 15 to April 16 and permits hunting for those who are between the age of 8 and 17. The regular spring season will begin the day after on April 17 and will run for five weeks until May 21.

Per the WVDNR, hunters may only harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two. All hunters 15 or older must have a valid West Virginia hunting license unless they are hunting on land with owner permission and carry a valid form of identification while hunting. A hunting license may be purchased at 160 retail locations around the state or online at WVhunt.com.

During the youth season, hunters under the age of 18 are permitted to harvest one bearded bird, which will count towards their season bag limit of two.

“West Virginia’s spring turkey season is not only a time for experienced hunters to test their skills but also an opportunity for adults to introduce the next generation to the joys of hunting,” West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion said. “While we may be looking forward to our own time in the woods, let’s not forget that experienced hunters need to share their passion and pass down their knowledge to ensure hunting remains a vital part of our state’s heritage.”

The WVDNR wished to remind hunters that hunting turkeys over bait and killing hens without beards is considered illegal during the spring season. Hunters who see such activity are encouraged to report it to their local Natural Resource Police Officer or 911. The West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation offers a $100 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of one who illegally kills a turkey.

