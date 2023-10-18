CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although the higher elevations of West Virginia are going past the peak of fall foliage, the rest of the state is still in or approaching the best colors of the year.

According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s third fall foliage update of the season, fall colors will continue to spread to the southern parts of the state as well as the Eastern Panhandle over the course of the next week.

Places like the Piney Creek Preserve in Raleigh County, Lewisburg and White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and Shepherdstown in Jefferson County are perfect places to visit.

“One of the best parts of West Virginia’s fall foliage is that it lasts for so long. Other states only see color for a brief period but West Virginia’s fall color lasts for nearly two months due to the elevation variances, ” said WV Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “Those stunning hues are just starting to pop in the lower elevations. There’s still plenty of time to plan your leaf peeping adventures. It’s turning out to be one of the most colorful seasons in recent years, so you don’t want to miss it.”

West Virginia fall foliage forecast for Oct. 24 (WBOY image)

If you’re looking for the perfect route for leaf peeking over the next week, WV Tourism recommends taking the WV Turnpike in the Charleston area or biking on the Greenbrier River Trail.

Based on foliage predictions, lower elevations in north central West Virginia will also see peak fall colors in the next week or two.