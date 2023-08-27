CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ (WVDNR) National Hunting and Fishing Days is returning to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean with outdoor family fun on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy music, vendors, food and games, complete with prizes, during this weekend event. Tickets are $10 and kids ages 15 and younger get in for free.

Outdoor activities and prizes are available to kids 15 and younger who register for the Outdoor Youth Challenge, which includes field dressing, fishing, the gun range, outdoor learning and much more, with prizes such as “conservation camp scholarships and a lifetime hunting and fishing license,” according to the WVDNR.

Offered on Saturday only, visitors can sample wild game, signature dishes and vote on their favorites as part of a culinary tour, “A Taste of West Virginia State Parks.” Those who purchase their tickets before Aug. 31 will receive 5 complimentary food sample tickets.

The outdoor TV personalities of The Chase, Flyrod Chronicles and Whitetail Frenzy will also be signing autographs on Saturday.

Parking is also free with ticket purchase.

To learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets, visit the WVDNR website.