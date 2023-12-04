CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season is set to kick off this week, giving hunters ample opportunities to target deer and bear.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR), the next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearm season will open on Dec. 7 and will run until Dec 10 in the state’s 51 counties that are open to deer firearms season. If hunting bear is more your speed, you can hunt from Tuesday, Dec. 4 until the end of the year.

“December brings the thrilling opportunities of bear and deer hunting. Make the most of this time to connect with nature, challenge yourself, and create lasting memories in the heart of the great outdoors.” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.

Hunters are reminded to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange while hunting in a county with an open firearms season. Hunters must also check any big game with a license agent at 1-844-WVcheck or online at WVhunt.com. West Virginia’s full hunting regulations can be found here.

The final season for antlerless deer will be open from Dec. 28-31. A youth deer season will also run from Dec. 26-27 and there will be no bear season in December.