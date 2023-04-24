BECKLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — In an effort to prevent nuisance black bear activity, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has issued a reminder to residents to remove bear attractants from their yards for the next few months.

The reminder also recommends that in order to avoid potential conflicts with bears, residents should remove items such as bird feeders, pet food and food scraps from their yards and make sure to secure garbage and other potential bear attractants on their property. The WVNDR also recommends the same precautions to those who are camping.

“Deliberately feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, but unintentionally feeding a bear also causes serious problems for humans, their property and our state animal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the WVDNR. “Once a bear gets used to getting food from humans, they can become a danger and often must be humanely killed.”

The WVDNR said that while it receives reports of nuisance bear activity beginning in April, the peak is in May and June. This is due to high-energy foods such as serviceberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries becoming available around this time.

“Bears that visit residential areas are less likely to stay if they don’t find anything to eat,” Carpenter said. “If we all take responsibility for our property and remove or secure food attractants before bears find them, we can reduce the likelihood of human-bear conflicts.”

In order to better prevent nuisance bear activity, the WVDNR recommends residents follow their BearWise steps:

Never feed or approach bears. Secure food, garbage and recycling. Remove bird feeders when bears are active. Never leave pet food outdoors. Clean and store grills. Alert neighbors of bear activity.

For more information on how to prevent human-bear conflicts, click here.