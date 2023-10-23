SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first West Virginia trout stocking of the fall season took place at 43 waters last week, according to a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) release.

The trout stockings are a part of a Monster Trout Contest, where anglers compete by catching massive trout, which have been released into various West Virginia lakes and streams by the WVDNR. Five of the released trout are tagged and can be redeemed for a grand prize—a chance to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela’s prize package. However, it won’t be that easy.

The WVDNR is stocking around “35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds” during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, the release said. Two anglers have even claimed valid tags already.

Anglers with a tagged fish must submit a photo of the fish with its tag number by Nov. 17.

The following waters were stocked during the week of Oct. 16:

Anthony Creek

Big Clear Creek

Blackwater River

Brandywine Lake

Buckhannon River

Buffalo Fork Lake

Cacapon Park Lake

Coopers Rock Lake

Cranberry River

Elk River (Randolph, Webster)

Evitts Run

Glade Creek of Mann

Glade Creek of New River

Knapps Creek

Lost River New Creek Dam No. 14

North Branch of Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)

North Fork South Branch

Opequon Creek

Pendleton Lake

Pinnacle Creek

Pipestem Lake

Pond Fork

R.D. Bailey Tailwaters

Rockcliff Lake

Seneca Lake

Shavers Fork (Bemis)

Shavers Fork (lower section)

Shavers Fork (upper section) South Branch (Franklin)

South Branch (Smoke Hole)

Spruce Knob Lake

Summersville Tailwaters

Summit Lake

Sutton Tailwaters

Teter Creek Lake

Tygart Lake Tailwaters

Tygart Valley River Headwaters

Upper Guyandotte River

Watoga Lake

West Fork Greenbrier River

Wheeling Creek

Williams River

“Upper Shavers Fork will not be stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service,” the release said.

Pages 14-15 of the 2023 Fishing Regulations Summary contain a complete list of waters receiving fall trout stockings, but those looking for regular updates can check out the WVDNR website.

WVDNR also reminds its trout anglers that those 15 years and older must have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification, most of which can be purchased at various retail locations or online.