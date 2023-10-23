SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first West Virginia trout stocking of the fall season took place at 43 waters last week, according to a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) release.
The trout stockings are a part of a Monster Trout Contest, where anglers compete by catching massive trout, which have been released into various West Virginia lakes and streams by the WVDNR. Five of the released trout are tagged and can be redeemed for a grand prize—a chance to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela’s prize package. However, it won’t be that easy.
The WVDNR is stocking around “35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds” during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, the release said. Two anglers have even claimed valid tags already.
Anglers with a tagged fish must submit a photo of the fish with its tag number by Nov. 17.
The following waters were stocked during the week of Oct. 16:
- Anthony Creek
- Big Clear Creek
- Blackwater River
- Brandywine Lake
- Buckhannon River
- Buffalo Fork Lake
- Cacapon Park Lake
- Coopers Rock Lake
- Cranberry River
- Elk River (Randolph, Webster)
- Evitts Run
- Glade Creek of Mann
- Glade Creek of New River
- Knapps Creek
- Lost River
- New Creek Dam No. 14
- North Branch of Potomac River (Jennings Randolph Tailwaters)
- North Fork South Branch
- Opequon Creek
- Pendleton Lake
- Pinnacle Creek
- Pipestem Lake
- Pond Fork
- R.D. Bailey Tailwaters
- Rockcliff Lake
- Seneca Lake
- Shavers Fork (Bemis)
- Shavers Fork (lower section)
- Shavers Fork (upper section)
- South Branch (Franklin)
- South Branch (Smoke Hole)
- Spruce Knob Lake
- Summersville Tailwaters
- Summit Lake
- Sutton Tailwaters
- Teter Creek Lake
- Tygart Lake Tailwaters
- Tygart Valley River Headwaters
- Upper Guyandotte River
- Watoga Lake
- West Fork Greenbrier River
- Wheeling Creek
- Williams River
“Upper Shavers Fork will not be stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service,” the release said.
Pages 14-15 of the 2023 Fishing Regulations Summary contain a complete list of waters receiving fall trout stockings, but those looking for regular updates can check out the WVDNR website.
WVDNR also reminds its trout anglers that those 15 years and older must have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification, most of which can be purchased at various retail locations or online.