SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) has announced the next segments for West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons.

The upcoming antlerless deer firearms segment will take place Dec. 8-11, while the next segment of the bear firearms season will run from Dec. 5-31.

Deer muzzleloader season is also set to open on Dec. 12 in all counties open to the buck firearms season. To learn more about the deer muzzleloader season and its requirements, visit the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.

“The year may be coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of chances for folks to enjoy a hunting adventure and fill their freezer with nutritious wild game,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion.

Participants are expected to purchase the correct hunting licenses and stamps at any license agent around the state or online at WVhunt.com.

According to the announcment, “all antlerless deer taken during the season must be taken on a Class N or NN stamp or with a Class DT license,” although, those hunting on their own property do not need a Class N or NN stamp. It will be one antlerless deer per stamp. Meanwhile, bear hunters should have a Class DS stamp.

For deer bag limits by county, or to see which counties will have bear hunting, with or without dogs, hunters should consult the Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.

Each harvested bear is required to have its first premolar tooth sent to the WVDNR Elkins Operations Center or their local district office by Jan. 31 using a bear tooth envelope which can be found at all district offices and the Elkins Operations Center.

Hunters should also preserve the reproductive tracts or entrails of harvested female black bears so that the closest WVDNR district office can pick them up.

According to the announcement, “hunters must check big game at a license agent, by calling 844-WVcheck or online at WVhunt.com.”