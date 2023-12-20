CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The WVU Extension Service is giving out its annual garden calendar at a variety of locations across Harrison County.

The 2024 garden calendar celebrates the deeply rooted Appalachian art form

of gardening with the theme of this year being “Back to Our Roots.”

Back to Our Roots calendars from the Harrison County WVU Extension Services Office. (WBOY Image

When flipping through the months, you can see that each one features articles and educational information about fruits and vegetables from Appalachia. Some of them include the Red York apple and creasy greens. It also offers bonus material, like:

Growing advice

Food preservation recommendations

Pest management information

Healthy recipes that can be used from a garden’s harvest

All information and tips within the calendar are provided by WVU Extension experts. Almost every day of the year has ideas to help anyone with their garden. While discussing why it is important to her.

“For me, it’s really important to get the garden calendar out into the community. That way when people are supporting local businesses, they can also pick up a garden calendar while they’re supporting those local businesses and it makes it easier for them to get it in their neighborhood rather than come to our office and have to make a special trip to get those garden calendars,” Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent Jennifer Friend said.

Image portion of August within the 2024 calendar. (WBOY Image)

All of the days in the month of August. (WBOY Image)

Planting zones in the back of the calendar. (WBOY Image)

While supplies last, you can also find copies of the calendar at:

Salem Ace Hardware and Shinnston Ace Hardware

Southern Area Public Library, Bridgeport Public Library and Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library

Clarksburg Southern States

Clarksburg Tractor Supply

Dola Dairy Mart

Freed’s Greenhouse

Marsh Hardware

Sandy’s True Value & Home Center

Wallace Store

Harrison County West Fork Conservation District office

WVU Extension Service office in Harrison County

At the beginning of 2024, WVU Extension will also be offering bonus content that includes coloring pages for children and families. For more information on the 2024 Garden calendars, visit WVU Extension’s website here.