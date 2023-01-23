CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) – Those looking to get their hands dirty and their thumbs green can now sign up for a new online class.

According to a release from West Virginia University Extension, it will be hosting online Master Gardener training classes that will run from March 2 to June 29. In these classes, participants will learn about such things as plant propagation, garden animals, pest management, composting, etc.

To get started, contact your local WVU Extension Office, but note that there will also be a selection process involving background checks, references and an interview on top of completing the necessary paperwork.

Harrison County participants will be able to interact face-to-face with fellow Harrison County participants during monthly check-ins, which involves learning about the Harrison County Master Gardeners. “The registration deadline is Feb. 15 for Harrison County participants,” the release said.

For more information or to apply, call the WVU Harrison County Extension Office at 304-624-8650 or email Jennifer Friend at jefriend@mail.wvu.edu.

To learn more about the WVU Extension Master Gardener program, click here.