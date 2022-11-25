MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.

Last season, the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge provided participants with seeds for Roma tomatoes, cucumbers and brussels sprouts, but this year, the foods are a little more colorful.

According to a post by the Grow This Facebook page on Friday, the 2023 seeds with be cosmic purple carrots, red USA kale, and mini mixed-color bell peppers.

(Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge)

Although the sign-up form for this season’s program has not been released yet, it should be available in a few weeks. Last year, it became available on January 1. To stay up to date on the sign-up form and other Grow This news, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for the newsletter.