Daily WV Illustrated Report 3.6.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Fairmont State University gathers college advisors to host ‘drive-in’ event
Video
Health Access holds vision clinic for low-income patients
Video
Remarkable Women Winner – Lotus MacDowell
Video
White Hall Public Safety Building to be used as a location for early voting
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Fairmont State University gathers college advisors to host ‘drive-in’ event
Video
Top Stories
Health Access holds vision clinic for low-income patients
Video
Miles inks with Battlers Mens Soccer
Video
Remarkable Women Winner – Lotus MacDowell
Video
White Hall Public Safety Building to be used as a location for early voting
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Basketball Madness 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Daily WV Illustrated Report 3.6.20 Afternoon
WVU Basketball
Posted:
Mar 6, 2020 / 06:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 6, 2020 / 06:26 PM EST
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Kingwood man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after minor discloses incidents during forensic interview, deputies say
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: New steakhouse in Morgantown with locally sourced beef
Video
Charleston man charged in Buckhannon after deputies say they find drugs during routine traffic stop
USPS offers ‘passport fairs’ Sundays in March at Morgantown location
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Health Access holds vision clinic for low-income patients
Video
3 houses involved in structure fire in Taylor County
WVU launches website, phone number for coronavirus resources
Video
Clarksburg Lowe’s employee accused of stealing $6,000+ worth of merchandise from store, giving half away as Christmas gifts