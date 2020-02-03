Daily WV Illustrated Report 2.2.20 Night

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Allegheny Chamber Players kick off 6th season of music
Fifth annual Groundhog Festival keeps rolling on third day of festivities
Hundreds gather to see French Creek Freddie make his Groundhog Day prediction
Fairmont State University Department of Music hosts Honor Band 2020
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Allegheny Chamber Players kick off 6th season of music
Top Stories
Fifth annual Groundhog Festival keeps rolling on third day of festivities
Hundreds gather to see French Creek Freddie make his Groundhog Day prediction
Fairmont State University Department of Music hosts Honor Band 2020
Glenville State College hosts Winter Open House
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Top Stories
How accurate is French Creek Freddie?
Top Stories
5th Annual Groundhog Festival starts this weekend
Snowbird visits Anna Jarvis Elementary School
Crepuscular rays wow the Mountain State
Reported Snowfall Totals for Tuesday’s Winter Storm
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Contests
Cupid’s Cutest Couple 2020
Bridal Giveaway
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Contest
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Daily WV Illustrated Report 2.2.20 Night
WVU Football
Posted:
Feb 2, 2020 / 11:35 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 2, 2020 / 11:35 PM EST
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Two women charged in Preston County after deputies find drugs, weapons during routine traffic stop
How accurate is French Creek Freddie?
WVU Medicine uses cellphone-sized device to prevent and treat migraines
Weather
Bluefield woman charged in Marion County after troopers find marijuana in her vehicle
WVU Medicine Children’s receives grant to train and retain autism specialists
Fairmont woman charged after high-speed chase results in her crashing into trampoline, deputies say
Buckhannon woman sentenced to 12 days on federal meth charge
UPDATE: WVU student killed in Philadelphia accident was struck by drunk driver
3 individuals arrested on multiple charges following Ritchie County traffic stop