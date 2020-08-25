Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.24.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Terra Alta mayor led out of city council meeting
Video
BEHIND THE BODY CAM: The dispute over police policy in Westover
Video
Marion County 2020 Christmas Toy Shop to be modified due to COVID-19
Video
Save more at the grocery store with 6 tips to stretch your budget
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Terra Alta mayor led out of city council meeting
Video
Top Stories
BEHIND THE BODY CAM: The dispute over police policy in Westover
Video
Marion County 2020 Christmas Toy Shop to be modified due to COVID-19
Video
As students are back on campus with safety protocols, and Gee is ready for football season: “I’ve got my ankles taped”
Local fire department is raising money for “operation warm”
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Bridge in Rivesville is dedicated to a fallen veteran and coal miner
Video
Top Stories
Monongalia County holds annual Pantry Plus More “Back to School Bash”
Video
New gym in White Hall helps community members feel safe while working out
Video
We need your pets for Pet Pride!
Video
Studies show growth in Telehealth since the beginning of COVID-19
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.24.20 Afternoon
WVU Football
Posted:
Aug 24, 2020 / 10:06 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 24, 2020 / 10:06 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Terra Alta mayor led out of city council meeting
Video
BEHIND THE BODY CAM: The dispute over police policy in Westover
Video
Randolph County man accused of sending sexually explicit photos to 3 underage girls and asking them to ‘cuddle’
Marion County 2020 Christmas Toy Shop to be modified due to COVID-19
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Man charged after officers allegedly find drugs hidden in his vehicle during routine traffic stop in Elkins
WV Gov. Justice points to mandatory mask order as reason for improvement in COVID-19 metrics
Video
Nutrition Club opens in Monongalia County to bring sweet and healthy options to the area
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
WVU releases third COVID-19 trends report