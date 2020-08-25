Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.24.20 Afternoon

When it seemed that it was hanging in the balance over the last several months, West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee led the charge to advocate for a football season this fall -- even if he would have had to suit up for it.

Gee's wish for a football season is slated to come true on Sept. 12, about three and a half weeks after WVU's academic calendar began. As the opener draws closer, the president is keeping the same enthusiasm he showed in May.