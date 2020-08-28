Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.28.20 Afternoon

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Back to School
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC News
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Fairmont State University confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases from on-campus testing results
Video
WVU receives mental health grant from West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission
Video
Capito visits USDA fiber installation project site in Preston County
Video
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Aug. 28
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Stories of the Week: August 23 through August 29
Top Stories
Fairmont State University confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases from on-campus testing results
Video
WVU receives mental health grant from West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission
Video
Capito visits USDA fiber installation project site in Preston County
Video
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Aug. 28
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
PC&TC starts initiative to support campus wide mental illness
Video
Top Stories
Middle Town Commons reconstruction project progressing
Video
Bridge in Rivesville is dedicated to a fallen veteran and coal miner
Video
Monongalia County holds annual Pantry Plus More “Back to School Bash”
Video
New gym in White Hall helps community members feel safe while working out
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.28.20 Afternoon
WVU Football
Posted:
Aug 28, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 28, 2020 / 06:32 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
2 people charged after officers find evidence of them producing ‘moonshine’ at their home in Barrackville
‘It’s not a very good day’ Gov. Justice says during COVID-19 briefing on Friday
Video
Morgantown Police Department makes animal cruelty arrest
2 people charged in Bridgeport after a child in their care was found playing on the side of the road without supervision
Man charged after fleeing hit and run scene and being under the influence while attempting to elude troopers in Harrison County
Fairmont State University confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases from on-campus testing results
Video
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Aug. 28
Deputies: Man charged after 2 separate pursuits through Monongalia County and attempted escape from custody
WV DHHR confirms 191 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Friday; statewide death total exceeds 200
West Virginia receiving more than $68 million for lost wage assistance