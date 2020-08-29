Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.29.20 Afternoon

It was a mixed bag during today's 98-play scrimmage inside Milan Puskar Stadium, according to coach Neal Brown. "There was a lot of give and take," he said following today's two-hour-plus work that included a late start because of a morning rain shower. "I thought the defense started off strong and forced some takeaways, a fumble and two interceptions. "Then the offense right around the middle rebounded and really ran the ball better and did some really nice things toward the middle of the scrimmage." That's when it put together a 98-yard drive that ended in the end zone when quarterback Jarret Doege connected with Winston Wright Jr. on a 26-yard touchdown pass. The big play was Leddie Brown's 38-yard burst up the middle of the field to take the ball to midfield. The junior led all ball carriers with 43 yards on just four carries. The No. 3 offense, with true freshman quarterback Garrett Greene under center, had two impressive long drives for touchdowns. Greene worked his magic in and out of the pocket completing passes downfield to Middle Tennessee transfer Zack Dobson, who caught four passes for a scrimmage-best 93 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown.

Greene also hooked up with senior running back Lorenzo Dorr on a 12-yard scoring pass later in the scrimmage, and the Tallahassee, Florida, native finished the scrimmage completing 8-of-13 passes for 131 yards, mostly against the three's. Greene did get an opportunity to take a few snaps with the two's as well. True freshman running back A'Varius Sparrow ran well with the three's, gaining 38 yards on just three carries, and he also returned a live kickoff for a touchdown. Redshirt freshman Tony Mathis Jr. and Alec Sinkfield also got a lot of running back reps on Saturday. "Offensively at the top of the red zone from the 25 down to the 10 it wasn't very productive," Brown said. "We had some turnovers, which was a negative. The positive offensively is we are running the football better." Defensively, Brown thought the unit performed well at the outset, forcing a Leddie Brown fumble that was recovered by linebacker Dylan Tonkery and also picking off two passes, one an impressive shoestring grab by corner Tae Mayo and the other an over-the-shoulder pick by spear safety Tykee Smith in the end zone. The defense also managed to get a lot of pressure on West Virginia's quarterbacks with seven different players getting their hands on the passers this morning. Quarterbacks were wearing gold jerseys and were not permitted to be tackled. True freshman bandit Lanell Carr, a 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from St. Louis, was credited with three sacks playing against the three's, while Maryland transfer Bryce Brand recorded a pair of sacks. Darius Stills, VanDarius Cowan, Tavis Lee, Sean Martin and Rhett Heston also got to the quarterbacks this morning.