Daily WV Illustrated Report 8.30.20 Night

Wide receiver TJ Simmons has always been vocal when it comes to issues on the field, but now that he is a veteran player in a leadership position, he is amplifying his voice off of it.

“I want to use my platform voice to educate people on things they might now know. So, just me realizing that the person I have become has a bigger platform,” Simmons said. “Me as a redshirt freshman, I was outspoken but I wasn’t really the guy that was going to stand up and lead the group. I was still in the background trying to figure out who I was and trying to find my way.”