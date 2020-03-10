WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute

World Class Care Close to Home

Our team of caregivers go above and beyond to bring the highest quality and most accessible heart care to the people of West Virginia and the surrounding region. Why? Because we believe that nobody should have to travel great distances to find the care they need.

Our board-certified, fellowship-trained doctors are performing groundbreaking and innovative procedures using cutting-edge devices not available anywhere else in the state.

Austin’s Story – Advancing Innovation and Research

Keith’s Story – Access and Assistance Fund

Paul’s Passion For Running Restored

Paul shares his story of how Dr. Vinay Badhwar of the WVU Heart & Vascular Institute fixed his heart problem through minimally invasive aortic valve replacement, enabling Paul to run a half marathon six months after surgery!

Bo’s Life Saving Procedure

Atrial Fibrillation (AFIB) patient Bo shares her story of how Dr. Vinay Badhwar of The WVU Heart & Vascular Institute saved her life.

Improving Diana’s Quality of Life

Diana explains how after 15 years of chronic cough and reflux, Dr. Ghulam Abbas of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute helped her find relief with the LINX Reflux Management System.

Ensuring Jaime’s Ability to Enjoy Being a Mom

Congestive heart failure patient Jaime explains how Dr. George Sokos of The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute saved her life.

Never Giving Up on Towanna

Towanna shares her story of how Dr. Mohamad Alkhouli of The WVU Heart & Vascular Institute did not give up on her when she had a hole in her heart causing recurring strokes. Dr. Alkhouli used an innovative procedure through her liver that saved her life.

Advancing Cardiovascular Research The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is a leader in cardiovascular care and research in West Virginia. Our patients have access to the most current procedures and treatments. The experts at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute conduct ongoing heart and vascular clinical trials and research studies.

