WVU Soccer
Daily WV Illustrated Report 4.10.20 Afternoon
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 7 more cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing state total to 633
WV Gov. Jim Justice extends “hotspot” list and details PPE situation during Monday COVID-19 update
Video
Morgantown woman charged for violating governor’s executive order, police say
Monongalia County Unsheltered/ Homeless Task Force begins housing those in need at Motel 6 during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Lewis Co. man facing drug charge in Upshur Co. after police say they find heroin laced with fentanyl in his possession
Snow in mid-April? It’s possible!
Video
2019-2020 Grads – Marion
Marion Co. man in custody after officers say they found drugs, firearm on his person after a traffic stop for reckless driving
Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to conduct study using smart rings, to diagnose COVID-19 before symptoms appear
Video
Buckhannon man facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening, spitting on deputy following detainment for DUI