12 News Zip Trip: Buckhannon, WV 26201

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zip code out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26201, which is in Buckhannon, WV.

The first place we went to was the Donut Shop. It’s a little bakery that has been around since the 1970s and is known for its delicious pepperoni rolls.

The pepperoni rolls have bits of pepperoni in it and can be served plain or with cheese.

The donuts at the Donut Shop have won several awards. The bakery won first place in donuts on TripAdvisor two years in a row.

Employees said that they sell a majority of peanut butter and maple glazed doughnuts. They estimated that they sell about 12 dozen of the maple glazed per day.

Next, we decided to head over to West Virginia Wesleyan to check out the planetarium. The 40-seat Planetarium is located on the 2nd floor of Christopher Hall.

We got to see the moon, Jupiter, and Pluto up close, and Tracey DeLaney, Planetarium Director, told us facts about the solar system.

“There’s nothing like seeing the Moon, Jupiter or Saturn through the eyepiece of a telescope. Like that’s really there! It’s a thing out in the sky!” Tracey DeLaney,

West Virginia Wesleyan Professor and Planetarium Director

The planetarium has shows on Saturday for the public and admission is three dollars. The money from public showings goes towards free showings for schools and children’s groups, like scouts.

After the planetarium, we walked around downtown and we found a little shop that sells items from local artists called Artistry on Main.