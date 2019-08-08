12 News Zip Trip: Fairmont, WV 26554

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zip code out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26554, which is in Fairmont, WV.

The first place we stopped was Joe N’ Throw downtown to get some coffee. This cafe also has a pottery studio where you can take pottery classes. You can also buy some of the pottery at the gift shop in the front of the store.

Iced Tiramisu Latte w/ Whipped Cream at Joe N’ Throw

The menu at Joe N’ Throw

Abby Lawhead and Shayla Klein

Joe and Throw has a number of specialty lattes like Smores and Berry Crunch as well as craft beer. I had the iced tiramisu latte with whipped cream.

After coffee, we decided to go outside for some outdoor exploring at Valley Falls State Park.

The park is about 12 miles from downtown. A popular destination for weddings, Valley Falls is known for its beautiful view of the waterfalls. There’s also some hiking trails and playground equipment for the little ones.











For history buffs, the park was home to a grist mill in the mid 19th century, and some remnants of its past still exists today.

Speaking of history, our next stop feels like stepping into colonial times–Prickett’s Fort.

The fort strives to show visitors what life was like in 1774–the time period of the original fort. The fort that stands today was re-built nearly 200 years later, in 1976. You can learn how colonists slept, cooked, and made clothes and weapons.

In the building next to the fort, there is a little museum that gives further context of what life was like for Native Americans, slaves, and the colonists. If you come on the right night, there might be a local bluegrass concert at the amphitheatre.

Coal Country Miniature Golf was the next stop on our list. The 18 hole course was made by a former coal miner and many of the items that make up these holes come from equipment you’d find at a real coal mine.

Inside the interactive museum, you can shovel coal, take a test to see if you have what it takes to be a coal miner, and check out some of the local coal history.











Before we ended our Zip Trip, we stopped over at Colasessano’s for the famous pepperoni buns. Along with cheese and pepperoni, these buns have sauce and peppers inside.

If you’re in Fairmont for the first time or just passing through, Colasessano’s is the place to go.

Watch more from the Zip Trip series

Thomas, WV – 26292

Clarksburg, WV – 26306

Elkins, WV – 26241