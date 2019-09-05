12 News Zip Trip: Morgantown, WV 26501

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zipcode out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26501, which is in Morgantown, WV.

Terra Café sits along the rail-trail, so many customers stop in after morning runs or walks and pick up breakfast, coffee or smoothie that’s made from scratch.

The menu also features vegetarian options, and many of the sandwiches and wraps can be requested gluten-free.

The best part is the friendly atmosphere and bluegrass jams to look forward to throughout the month.

The 19-mile trail begins at the heart of Morgantown and Hazel Ruby McQuain Riverfront Park. The trail is rated as difficult and primarily used for hiking, trail running, camping, and backpacking.

The trail leads to Morgantown’s original dog park, Stanley’s Spot. The park features fenced areas for large and small dogs.

We wanted to dive deep into Morgantown’s history by visiting the Morgantown History Museum.

The museum promotes and preserves history by explaining how Morgantown was founded and how the town grew. There was also a small section featuring West Virginia native, Don Knotts.

Our last stop for Zip Trip was The Old Stone House, owned and maintained by Service League of Morgantown, to take a peek inside of the gift shop.

Since its founding in 1935, Service League has contributed more than $347,000 back to the Morgantown community to improve the lives of area residents through charitable, educational and cultural activities.