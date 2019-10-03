12 News Zip Trip: Rowlesburg, WV 26425

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – Zip Trip is a series where we pick a zip code out of a hat and search for hidden gems in that area. For this episode, the random zip code is 26425, which is in Rowlesburg, WV.

The first place we decided to check out was the Rowlesburg Community Park. The park sits along the Cheat River and provides pavilions and outdoor cooking areas for special occasions.

There is plenty of playground equipment for children, a baseball field and a basketball court are provided as well.

Next, we decided to head to the Szilagyi Center across the street. The building was built in 1910 and used to be the Rowlesburg School. The school moved after a devastating flood in the 80’s. A black line high above the front door that shows the flood line that year.

The center has a number of exhibits and things for the community to enjoy. There is a World War II museum, a model bridge exhibit, a sports museum, a cafe, an art studio, a library and more.

The door to the right of the building leads to the old gym, which was built in the 50’s and now holds dances, dinners and other community events.

Outside, there’s a quilted tree, which people in the community and elsewhere made squares for. It’s a partnership with Arts Preston in Kingwood.

We found a handful of painted rocks hidden at the park and the Szilagyi Center. We later found out that the rocks are a part of the Facebook group Cheat River Rocks, where people paint, hide, search, and rehide rocks.

We put each rock back where we found it so that others who visit the area can go on their own hunt for painted rocks.

While walking down Main Street, we quickly noticed that Rowlesburg is like a window to the past. Historic architecture and beautiful antiques can be seen on almost every house and store.

This is the Historic District, and there are plaques on each residence and business that detail the age and significance of the house

We decided to take a look at the Curiosity Shoppe, which sells antique collections and other knick-knacks.

Next to the convenience store across the street, there’s a small park called Main Street Garden. You can take a stroll down memory walk and see dedications in the bricks or sit in the gazebo.

A plaque in the park dedicated to the 1985 flood says that the flood water reached a height of nearly 37 feet and it destroyed hundreds of homes. It’s estimated that it cost two and a half million dollars to fix the damage.

Other places in the town include a historic lodging house and a former bank that has been renovated into an art museum.